NAMIBIAN CHEETAH DIES AT KUNO NATIONAL PARK IN MP 10 DEATHS TILL DATE

Gwalior/Sheopur: The male cheetah named Shourya, which was brought from Namibia, died on Tuesday at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The monitoring team at Kuno National Park found Shourya in an unconscious state while the cause and circumstances of its death will be determined after the post-mortem report. It is a distressing development 10 cheetahs have died at Kuno National Park till date, including seven adults and three cubs. The project director provided information that Shourya, the Namibian cheetah, died at 3.17 am on January 16.

It may be recalled that the female cheetah Asha, which was brought from Namibia, gave birth to three cubs, bringing joy to everyone associated with the Cheetah Project in Palpur-Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary. The information about the arrival of the little guests was shared by Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on social media. In his post, Minister Yadav wrote, "It is a pleasure to inform that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs were born to Asha, a Namibian cheetah. He had also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it a big success of the Cheetah Project started in the country."

Currently, Kuno National Park is home to 13 adult cheetahs and four cubs. The death of Shourya adds to the unfortunate deaths of cheetahs in the park. The reasons behind the deaths of the cheetahs before Shourya include infections, cardiac artery failure and fatal encounters during mating. The post-mortem reports revealed the causes of each cheetah's demise, including kidney infection, cardiac artery failure and injuries