

Nagpur: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma appeared before police in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Thursday to record his statement in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party functionary Sana alias Heena Khan, an official said. Sharma was sent a notice by police on Monday and he appeared before Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Rahul Madne, the official said, adding that the action was part of a routine probe into the murder case.

Sharma, who is the legislator from Tendukheda in Damoh district in the neighboring state, denied any link with the prime accused in the case Pappu alias Amit Sahu "Amit Sahu was an employee with us some 15 years ago. Since then, I have never met Pappu nor have I contacted him. I have never met or spoken to Sana Khan either," Sharma told reporters after recording his statement.

A police probe has found that Khan (34) had gone to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on August 2 after a fight a day earlier over a video call with her estranged husband Pappu alias Amit Sahu, who allegedly suspected her character. She went missing that day and a probe revealed she was killed allegedly by her husband and his associates and the body disposed of, the official said.

"A probe has also found a sextortion link to the case as she was allegedly being used to honeytrap others by the accused. Her husband and others have been arrested and charged with murder," the official said. Khan was part of the BJP's minority cell from Awasthi Nagar here, as per police. (PTI)