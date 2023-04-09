Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) : The success story of a differently abled youth is inspiring one and all in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Brijesh Atal lost both his forearms and also one eye in an accident, but he did not give up on his life. After such an accident, people become completely disappointed in life, but this young man turned his whole life around with his thinking, passion and courage.

Despite his disability, Brijesh Atal goes on to do all the work that a normal person does. He teaches coaching to children and takes care of his family. Brijesh Atal has also qualified in the pre-exam of the MPPSC (Public Service Commission). He may have lost both his hands but he writes, teaches and hits fours on the cricket pitch.

Brijesh also rides a bicycle and a motorcycle. Along with this, Brijesh can handle laptops and mobile with equal ease as a normal person. He does all the work of the house. He also helps his mother in the farm field. Brijesh also has a brother and a sister. His father passed away a few years ago, so the care of the mother and the responsibility of the family is also in his hands.

Brijesh said that in the year 2005 when he wanted to burst the firecrackers in a procession in the village, he was seriously injured in the explosion. He also lost one of his eyes. Brijesh quickly recovered and made his disability, not a weakness but a strength. He studied hard and passed the 10th examination with good marks.

Brijesh always excelled in his studies because of his strength and intelligence. This is the reason why Brijesh just recently qualified for the MPPSC exam. Brijesh Atal says that his dream is to become a good officer in the civil services and for this, he is working hard so that he can overcome the disadvantages of his disability.