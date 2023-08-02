Complainant Surajpal Rajput speaking to ETV Bharat

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An owner of a goat in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur village alleged that the animal was strangled to death by a person living next door to his house. The complainant Surajpal Rajput accused Bille Singh Rajput of strangulating the animal to death on Monday last (July 31).

Surajpal is now insisting on the post-mortem examination of the dead animal so that the truth will come out and the guilty person will be punished. Surajpal, a resident of Thanepukhara village filed a petition before Gaurihar police station, seeking justice into the matter. Instead of entertaining his complaint, Surajpal was asked to move out of the police station. "When I went to the police station, I was asked to leave the station premises by the Munshi or else I will be taken to task. The official also used foul language against me," Suraj alleged.

Showing his application to ETV Bharat, the aggrieved Surajpal said, "I went to the police station with my application. But I was told by a police official that I was wrong to approach the police station. My goat was strangled to death by Bille Singh Rajput who stays next door to my house. I went to the police station to file a complaint in this regard. But I was reminded by a police official that it was wrong to visit the police station. When I requested the police official for conducting the post-mortem of the deceased goat; he tried to assault me. The policemen were not accepting my plea that the goat died from strangulation. But I was insisting on an autopsy because it will make clear that the goat was strangled to death and the guilty person be booked. Hence, I visited the police to seek justice. But, Munshi of the police station threatened to put me behind bars and he was also using foul language."

After the police did not take any interest in the incident, I went to the SP's office in Chhatarpur to narrate my ordeal as well as for redressal of grievances, he added. Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi after giving a patient hearing to the youth's grievances, called up the SHO of the police station and asked to carry out the investigation and if needed conduct an autopsy on the goat.

Also read: Jharkhand: Youth beaten to death for alleged goat theft in Gumla