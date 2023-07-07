MP TRIBAL LAND SCAM THREE IAS OFFICERS UNDER THE LENS OF LAKAYUKTA POLICE FIR REGISTERED

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered against three IAS officers at Lokayukta police station in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The case was registered against the three erring IAS officers for their alleged involvement in the tribal land bugling incident. The irregularities related to tribal land were committed when the trio were holding ADM-rank posts. They were posted in Jabalpur and the alleged shady land deal took place between 2007 and 2012.

The three officers were promoted and at present hold the rank of IAS. The three IAS officers whose names figured in the scam include Deputy Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Government Basant Kurre, Gwalior Commissioner Deepak Singh and Gwalior Excise Commissioner OP Srivastava.

In Jabalpur, between 2007 and 2012, several acres of land belonging to tribals were sold illegally to non-tribals. As per the rule, a Collector rank officer has been empowered or he or she can grant permission for selling the tribal land to a general category of people. Flouting the norms, the three erring officials, who were ADM-rank officers, while posted at Jabalpur gave the green signal to sell tribal land to general category people.

Hence, misusing the official position, the three erring officers transferred a large chunk of tribal land to non-tribal category people. Although the incident surfaced in 2012, it took almost 12 years to register the complaint by the Lokayukta police. Sources in Lokayukta police in Jabalpur said that a case was registered against these three officers and the investigation has been going on. It was not only the three officers, who were involved in the scam, but also many political leaders, who were the beneficiaries of the scam.

