MP SIX KILLED IN COLLISION BETWEEN SUV AND TRUCK NEAR SAGAR

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): At least six persons were killed and another was injured when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck near Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred near Bamori Doodar on the Sagar-Jabalpur Road under Sanodha police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashoka Chourasia said. He said out of seven persons travelling in the SUV, six were killed on the spot while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The identity of the deceased persons is being established, the police officer said.

earlier, four 'Kanwariyas' were killed and 15 others were injured as a truck carrying Shiva devotees was hit by another on the GT Karnal road here in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The police received a PCR call at 00.44 AM on Thursday. On reaching the spot it was found out that one of the trucks was carrying Kanwar pilgrims from Mianwali Nagar, near Nangloi, in the national capital to Haridwar.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it has come to light that one of the trucks, which was bound for Delhi, crossed the central divider of the GT Karnal road and rammed the other truck, carrying 20–23 Kanwariyas, coming from the opposite direction, police said. In the accident, 15 people were injured and four died on the spot, they said, adding the truck driver is absconding.