MP SHOCKER WOMAN TORTURES ELDERLY PARENTS CONFINES MENTALLY ILL BROTHER INSIDE ROOM FOR 4 MONTHS IN BHOPAL

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a separated woman in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal has been accused of torturing her elderly parents and mentally ill brother after allegedly occupying their house post separation from her husband, police said. Police have registered a case into the incident after being alerted by the neighbour.

Divulging further information about the incident, Manish Raj Singh Bhadauria, station in-charge of Habibganj police station in the capital Bhopal, said that the police had received inputs that the elderly couple and their son was subjected to torture by none other than their own daughter. Bahdauria informed that the victim couple 80-year-old CS Saxena and Kanak Saxena are residents of Arera Colony.

CS Saxena is a retired bank officer. The couple has a mentally challenged son Vicky Saxena, who lives with them. It is learnt that the Saxenas' aughter Nidhi Saxena was married to an army colonel. About four years ago, Nidhi left her husband and came to her maternal home along with son Nikhil Saxena. It is alleged that Nidhi along with her son have forcibly occupied her father's house even as they have subjected the real house owners to torture.

Police said that Nidhi has imprisoned her parents and mentally ill brother in a room and is not letting them come out of the room. The lock of their room is opened only at the time of meals, police said. Nidhi is also accused of thrashing her parents for protesting against the ill treatment. The elderly couple has told the police that Nidhi is pressurizing her father to sell the house and give Rs 3 crore to her.

A case has been registered into the incident. However, police are yet to arrest the accused in the case.