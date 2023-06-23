Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A former BJP minister and party's sitting MLA from Madhya Pradesh Gaurishankar Bisen was seen "touching two minor girl students inappropriately", compelling the party to come forward in his defence.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the sitting legislator who is also the chairman of the Backward Classes Commission was seen forcibly pulling them to join the photo session. The "unwelcome behaviour" of the MLA put both the girl students in an embarrassing situation. The incident was related to a programme held in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh.

In the video, Bisen was seen touching both the girls in an "objectionable manner" as well as he was found forcibly grabbing them for a photo shoot. Both the girls were shocked by this "unwelcome behaviour" of the senior leader. They felt embarrassed by the way they were touched by the elderly BJP leader. He was pulling both the girls without their consent for a photo shoot.

Going one step further, the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh tagged the video on its Twitter handle. The Congress while tweeting this viral video, called it a shameful act of the senior BJP leader.

The state Congress while targeting Bisen through its Twitter handle, wrote that BJP MLA was doing a shameful act with the girls. The Congress wrote: "Save daughter from BJP leaders".

Giving reply to a viral video released by the Congress party on its Twitter handle, BJP immediately came forward to bail out Gaurishankar Bisen. The BJP said that Congress was indulging in cheap politics. BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that this showed the Congress party's mental bankruptcy and stopping to the low.