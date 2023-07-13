Jabalpur (MP): Government Model High School in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur is a prestigious institution with a rich history spanning over 118 years. It has produced numerous successful professionals, including doctors, engineers, judges, and scientists, who have achieved remarkable positions in their respective fields.

The school, being a government establishment, is a shining example of quality education. The efforts to enhance the educational standards at Model High School are ongoing, and its students consistently make their way into the state merit list.

Located near the High Court building in Jabalpur, Model High School has a fascinating origin story. It was initially established in 1903 as Pandit Lajya Shankar Jha Higher Secondary School, where Pandit Jha secretly taught children in his house during the British era. However, in 1905, it officially became known as Model High School. To this day, the school proudly maintains its historical legacy while being commonly referred to as Model High School in the city, with its students known as Modelians.

The contributions of Model High School are significant, as it has nurtured countless doctors, engineers, judges, and scientists. Many students have secured prestigious positions within the country and abroad. Notably, four alumni currently serve as Judges in The High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Several others have excelled in the medical field, while many have retired as High Court judges or become prominent lawyers. Additionally, numerous students have been selected for IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) and occupy esteemed positions both nationally and internationally. Every year, an alumni member returns from abroad to repay their debt to the school.

One exemplary alumnus, Dr Sudhir Kumar Mishra, who now serves as the Director General of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and the MD and CEO of the BrahMos missile program in India, repaid his debt by funding a state-of-the-art virtual lab and hostel at Model High School. Furthermore, he generously donated approximately 3 crore rupees to the school, resulting in the construction of a laboratory named after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Model High School maintains a strong connection with its alumni, even from the 1955 batch. Subsequently, several batches have formed their own alumni associations, organizing three annual programs where different groups come together. Alumni also contribute donations to fulfill the school's requirements. With the help of these funds, the school has developed state-of-the-art facilities and improved its infrastructure.

Dr Jitendra Jamdar, a former student and President of the Alumni Union of Model High School, acknowledges the profound impact the school had on his life. He attributes his success to the transformation of the school into a Gurukul-like environment under the guidance of the then Principal, Shivprashad Nigam.

“I am what I am today because of my time spent at Model High School. This school was transformed into a Gurukul by the then Principal of the school, Shivprashad Nigam. He used to interact with every student. The level of education of the students was very high. Every year, the students of this school came in state merit and went on to study in different fields. This is why the former students have achieved the highest positions in their fields,” he said.