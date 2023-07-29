Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to demolish the house of the accused, a day after the shocking rape of a 12-year-old girl, who was begging for alms, by two employees of the Maihar Temple Management Committee, - the team of district and police administration has reached the houses of both the accused, on Saturday morning.

The accused, identified as Ravi Chaudhary and Atul Badholia, were promptly arrested by the police and produced before the court. The court subsequently remanded them to judicial custody.

In the aftermath of this horrific incident, the district and police administration took swift action and decided to demolish the houses of the accused. The intention behind this move was likely to send a strong message of deterrence and signal that such heinous acts would not be tolerated in the community.

The first target was the house of Ravi Chaudhary, where a bulldozer was deployed to carry out the demolition. However, when the administration reached the residence of the second accused, Atul Badholia, they were met with resistance from the family members. The relatives of Atul protested the decision to demolish the house, demanding a thorough investigation before any such action. Nonetheless, the administration remained firm in their stance and proceeded to demolish Atul's house as well.

The incident has sparked widespread anger among the people of Maihar and beyond. The vulnerability and innocence of the young victim, coupled with the fact that the perpetrators were employees entrusted with responsibilities at the Maihar temple. The Temple Management Committee and SDM Suresh Jadhav were swift in their response, terminating the employment of both Ravi Chaudhary and Atul Badholia following their arrests.

In a move to provide immediate support to the victim's family, the collector arranged for Rs 50,000 through the Red Cross. The 12-year-old girl was raped, allegedly bitten multiple times and subjected to brutal treatment, in Maihar town of Satna district, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

According to police sources, the arrested men, the duo were also accused of inserting a hard object into the girl's private parts on Thursday. However, a senior official clarified that this information can only be verified once the medical examination report is obtained.

The victim, who was profusely bleeding, was promptly taken to a hospital in Rewa, the divisional headquarters, for advanced medical care on Friday. The police assured that the girl's condition is being closely monitored by doctors. The senior police officer emphasized that the presence of any foreign object in the 12-year-old's private parts can only be ascertained through this official report.