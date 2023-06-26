Bhopal: With elections round the corner in Madhya Pradesh, a poster war has ensued between the ruling BJP and the Congress with posters being displayed in Bhopal on Monday targeting chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The poster carrying the chief minister's photograph reads, "Bring 50 per cent and get work on PhonePe" alongwith a QR code. The Congress has been accusing the BJP-led government of taking 50 per cent commission for all kinds of work and the poster is aimed at hitting out at the saffron party over this.

Responding to the poster, Congress state president Kamal Nath asked as to who had started the poster war. He said that the BJP had put up posters against the Congress by a third party and had stooped down by resorting to cheap politics. "The more abuses you hurl, the more love we will get. No matter how much BJP abuses me, I will get more love from the people. BJP should talk about their achievements but their sole agenda is to abuse Kamal Nath. It seems that the BJP sees Kamal Nath in their dreams day and night," he said.

Earlier, posters were put up depicting Nath as "Corruption Nath". Following which, posters came up saying, "Shivraj Nahi Ghotala Raaj". The Congress leader went on to suggest BJP to make a film or take to the website to criticise Congress. "Nothing is going to make any difference. Shivraj ji is a good artist himself and he can act in that film. The public is now ready to bid farewell to him," he added.

On PM Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Madhya Pradesh, Nath said that it is good that he will be coming to the state as he can see the truth himself. "Let the PM see with his own eyes the corruption in Madhya Pradesh. How has Madhya Pradesh become the most corrupt state in the country?" he asked.

Nath also raised questions on law and order situation saying such incidents have become common in the state. Only 10 per cent of the total incidents come to the fore, he alleged.