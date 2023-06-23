Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police has sent a team to Karnataka to nab a youth who allegedly tried to 'trap' a girl without disclosing his religion. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to make her "I'm a woman, I can fight" slogan meaningful by helping the state police in arresting the accused, Umar Farooq.

According to sources, a girl from Mahya Pradesh's Damoh was 'trapped' by the accused in Karnataka, where the girl went after getting job in a Bengaluru-based company. Umar Farooq befriended the girl by saying that his name was Raju and then got into an affair with her. After the youth's identity was revealed the girl returned to her home in Damoh. She lodged a complaint against Farooq at the women's police station of Damoh yesterday and a case was registered under sections 376, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Mishra said that the matter has been taken up very seriously. "Today itself we will send our police team to Karnataka in search of the accused. I would request respected Priyanka Vadra ji who had raised the slogan of "I'm a woman, I can fight" to help Madhya Pradesh police to arrest Farooq in Karnataka so that the victim can get justice," he said adding that the 'love jihad' mentality will be crushed in the state.

Mishra mocked the proposed 'gathbandhan (alliance) of opposition parties as 'thugbandhan' (alliance of fraudsters). "Communists do not like Mamata ji (West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee). Mamata ji does not like Congress and Congress doesn't like Kejriwal (Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal). Again, Kejriwal does not like Samajwadi Party and Samajwadi Party does not like Uddhav Thackeray while Uddhav does not like Mehbooba Mufti. In such a situation, where leaders do not like each other, they want to unite. They are fraudsters. Do not trust them," the minister said.

Reacting to former chief minister Digvijay Singh's sit-in-protest in Sagar, Mishra said that Singh has a habit of baking political bread but, in reality he is a fraudster. Singh staged a protest on Thursday against demolition of tribal houses in Sagar's Rapura village. Singh had alleged that the houses were razed by bulldozers on Wednesday night.