MP POLICE REGISTER CASE AGAINST DIGVIJAYA SINGH OVER HIS SOCIAL MEDIA POST ON JAIN TEMPLE

Damoh: The Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh following an alleged misleading post on his X social media account over a Jain temple in Damoh district, an official said on Wednesday. Singh later deleted the post. Rajya Sabha member Singh, in a post on August 27 on his official X account, claimed that some "alleged anti-social elements of Bajrang Dal" ransacked the Jain temple complex at Kundalpur (in Damoh) on August 26 night and kept a Shiv Pindi there.

Singh tagged the post to the MP chief minister and director general of police. He, however, later deleted the post. Damoh Superintendent of Police Sunil Tiwari said following a complaint, the Kotwali police have registered a case against Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 177 (furnishing false information) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) for the post on Kundalpur Jain temple.

He said after a spot investigation of the Kundalpur Jain temple by the sub-divisional magistrate and sub-divisional officer of police, the news about the incident was found to be "without facts and misleading". Kundalpur Trust Committee chairman Chandrakumar Bajaj also denied such an incident in the temple.

Bajrang Dal's city convener Shambhu Vishwakarma said his outfit's workers had submitted a memorandum to the police against Singh's "misleading" post about the Kundalpur temple complex, following which the police registered an FIR against the Congress leader. Singh should be arrested immediately for "disturbing communal harmony", he said. (PTI)

