Indore: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', arrived in Indore today as part of his two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh.

Prachanda and his delegation were welcomed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Indore airport. They also had a brief interaction there. Traditional dances performances including Kathak, Nimad's Gangaur and Bhagoriya were staged to welcome the guests. This was accompanied by the beating of drums and waving flags.

The Indore airport has been beautifully decorated to welcome Prachanda. The Nepal Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Sod, Finance Minister Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat, Energy Water Resources Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Physics and Transport Minister Prakash Jwala, Commerce and Supplies Minister Ramesh Rijal Prime Minister's Advisor Haribol Prasad, Chief Secretary Shankardas Bairagi and Nepal Foreign Secretary Bharatraj Paudyal.

Prachanda is set to visit the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. After which, he will return to Indore and will hold a meeting with Governor Mangubhai Patel in the afternoon. Next, the Prime Minister will visit the solid waste management plant run by Indore municipal corporation. In the evening, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will host a dinner for Prachanda and the delegates at Hotel Marriott.

On June 3, Prachanda will visit the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys offices at the IT Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Indore and then leave for Delhi at 1.15 pm from Indore airport.

Prachanda had arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a four-day official tour. He had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.