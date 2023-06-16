Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth Fazil Khan embraced Sanatana Dharma and became Aman Rai in Madhya Pradesh's Narsighpur district on Friday. After the religious conversion, Aman tied the nuptial knot with his girlfriend Sonali. Aman applied vermilion on the forehead of Sonali in the presence of their well-wishers and acquaintances. The marriage rituals were performed at Lord Shri Ram temple. The sacred thread initiation ceremony and Vedic rituals were conducted by a priest for bringing the youth to the Hindu fold.

Both the newlywed couple were jubilant after the completion of the marriage ceremony. Fazil, who became Aman on Friday, said, "I was fascinated towards the Hindu religion since childhood. My father was a Hindu. But, he embraced Islam because my mother is a Muslim. I have all Hindu friends and love enjoying their company. I love visiting temples and offering worship to the Lord since the very beginning of my life."

Bride Sonali with whom the youth was carrying courtship for the past three or four years, said, "I was knowing him for the past three or four years. Aman is of caring nature. We know each other and wanted to marry him."The owner of the restaurant where the Muslim youth was working, said, "The youth was inclined to the Hindu religion since the very beginning. I was very much impressed by his activities."

He used to pay obeisance to Hindu Gods and Goddesses. "After embracing Hinduism, groom Aman Rai married Sonali Rai at the temple. Both were married as per the Hindu tradition," he added.