Jabalpur: A team of doctors examining whether a woman petitioner can conceive at her age, presented their report at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, stating that she has crossed the age of conception. The petitioner had approached the court, seeking a bail for her husband, who is serving imprisonment in a criminal case in Indore Jail, to bear a child with him.

The government counsel opposed the bail saying the petitioner is beyond the age of procreation and is unable to conceive either naturally or through artificial insemination due to menopause. In India, women experience menopause at 40 to 50 years and the woman has reached this stage, the counsel told court.

On the other hand, the petitioner, a resident of Khandwa submitted an affidavit saying she is capable to conceive. The petitioner's counsel, citing previous Supreme Court and High Court orders in this direction, mentioned that the right to procreation is a fundamental right. Having children for the purpose of taking ahead the family lineage is recognised in Indian culture and religious philosophy, he said requesting the court to grant bail to the petitioner's husband.

After hearing both the sides, the judge appointed a five-member team of doctors to examine the petitioner's medical condition. The court stated that the decision of granting bail would be taken after going through the medical report. Now, the report has been presented before the single bench of Justice Vivek Aggarwal.