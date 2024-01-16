MP MAN CUTS NECK TO OFFER TO GODDESS AT SHARDA DEVI TEMPLE DIES

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old man suffered severe injuries after cutting his neck at Sharda Devi temple of Maihar in Madhya Pradesh's Satna last evening. The injured man succumbed to his injuries on way to the district hospital.

The deceased, identified as Lallaram Dahiya, a resident of Gadhagadha village of Prayagraj district went to Sharda Devi temple on Monday evening and cut his neck at the havan kund in the temple premises.

According to details, the security guards of the temple were shocked to find the floors of the havan kund blood-stained when they went to lock the doors. They looked around the room and noticed an injured man lying in the corner. They informed the temple administration immediately. The ropeway services that were closed down after darshan, were switched on and the man was ferried down from the hill top.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital in Maihar by ambulance. After giving him first aid, the man was referred Satna District Hospital for further medical intervention.

Dr Himanshu Sharma, the attending doctor said that Dahiya's condition was extremely critical as the wound round his neck was severe. The man was unable to speak, he said. On way to Satna District Hospital, the man died.

Police said a suicide case has been registered and the matter is being investigated. Police are talking to Dahiya's family members.