Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Age can never be an impediment to marital bliss. Guess what - on Sunday, more than 2,000 people from 18 different states including widows and abandoned women were part of an introduction session aimed at enabling them find their life partners in the city.

The programme organised by Agrasen Samaj, run by a city-based businessmen was a first of its kind in Indore. Prospective brides and grooms aged between 40 and 70 showed zeal looking for suitable life partners. Marital status included unmarried/separated/widowed.

The event was held over December 23 and 24.

According to organisers, the conference was meant just to motivate single people to find their beloved irrespective of age. Couples separate due to plethora of factors but find loneliness tough to cope up with.

Many want to settle down at the age of 40 or 50. Among them, thousands are living as widows and widowers after losing their husbands or wives due to various reasons and are now in the last stages of their lives.

“After the interaction and introduction of boys and girls and their families from different parts of the country in two days, a rapport was formed between 150 to 200 people. There are chances of getting married later”, organisers said.

Apart from this, women aged between 30 and 49 years also arrived in search of a groom in the hope that they would meet someone like them. They were provided a platform to intermarry among the 300 castes of the Vaishya Society.

Seventy-three-year-old Surendra Gupta also arrived at the conference from Jaipur in search of his future wife and stayed here for two days. During interaction, he said, “I have talked to many women till now, but they want to be in a live-in relationship instead of marriage as they are taking their late husband’s pension”.

He added, “I am looking for a bride to overcome my loneliness. I want to give her happiness ". Another man, Surendra Gupta, who was looking for a bride, said, “If my children do not accept her, I will live separately with my wife, but will marry to deal with my loneliness. After my death, all my property will belong to my future wife”.

Pragati Morarka,49, who is from Mumbai, said, “I have come here for service but at the same time, I am looking for a life partner. I will introduce him to my family”.