Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Just envisage - a village with more wells and stepwells than its population.

And guess what - these borewells and wells have heritage value. We are talking about Devgarh, a small village, once the capital of Gond kings. Rewind to ancient age, the rulers focussed on building wells and stepwells to mitigate the water crisis in the area.

The place is picturesque as well - Devgarh fort stands tall on the hills under the Mohkhed development block, about 40 km away from the district. The history linked to the glory of the Gondwana Empire in Central India speaks volume of its rich culture.

One can spot a plethora of water conservation structures. However, they are in a pitiable state. But thanks to the district administration, under the Integrated Watershed Management Mission and MNREGA, these structures are being renovated and given a new look.

The Devgarh fort boasted 900 stepwells and 800 wells built by the then rulers. So far 48 stepwells and 12 wells have been discovered. Under the MNREGA, in the first phase, 7 stepwells were renovated at a cost of Rs 29.18 lakh and in the second phase, 14 stepwells were revamped at Rs 79.35 lakh.

This marks a revolution in the field of water conservation in this area which will give an impetus to farming. In fact even during lockdown a lot of steps were taken to ensure the residents are not at the receiving end. Migrant workers desperate for a job were given employment under the scheme.

Preservation of these wells also boosts up the tourism sector. There is no dearth of homestays. According to Balram Rajput, the nodal officer of the District Archaeology, Tourism and Culture Council, "Along with forest, mountains and rivers in Devgarh, there is a fort of the Gond rulers and centuries-old stepwells are not to be missed." The area also has a waterfall.

Coming back to homestay, under the Home Stay Scheme of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, 8 home stays are being set up. This will also bolster rural economy.