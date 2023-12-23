MP GOVT TO PRIORITISE DEVELOPMENT IN UJJAIN AHEAD OF 2028 SIMHASTHA MELA CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the government would undertake development works in the state on priority, particularly in Ujjain ahead of the 2028 Simhastha (Kumbh) Mela. He said devotees visiting Mahakal temple would be allotted time slots on the grounds of Tirupati Balaji temple to ensure that they can take darshan in less than 30 minutes.

The chief minister also said that various works sanctioned by his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan would also be completed expeditiously. "The Madhya Pradesh government will prioritise development works, particularly in Ujjain, as the Simhastha (Kumbh Mela) is approaching in 2028. Plans will be prepared soon," said Yadav, an MLA from Ujjain.

Yadav said the footfall of pilgrims in the temple town has gone up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mahakal Lok corridor at Mahakaleshwar temple. The 900-metre-long corridor was inaugurated in October 2022. Yadav also said measures would be taken for crowd management to ensure that pilgrims travel short distances to offer prayers at the temple. Public amenities and approach roads will be improved, he added.