Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Policemen were running from pillar to post to free their land grabbed by the encroachers in Bhopal's Ayodhya Nagar. The land was allotted by the State government to set up a police station at Ayodhya Nagar on March 15, 2022. Before the allotment of the said land, the station police station was operating on a Housing Board land. The then Chief Minister and local MLA Babulal Gaur had inaugurated the police station. After some time, on March 15, 2022, the State government allotted 22,000 square feet of roadside land for the construction of the new police station.

Ayodhya Nagar police station is still operating on the Housing Board land. The police station has a temporary structure. But, despite the allocation of the said land by the State government, the policemen were making several rounds to tahsildar's office to free the land from encroachers.

The land sharks illegally grabbed the said plot and rented it out to a liquor contractor. When the policemen of Ayodhya Nagar police station asked revenue officials to remove encroachments from the land allotted to them. It was stated that the liquor contractor appealed in the High Court and took a stay in the matter.

On February 23, 2023, the High Court, while hearing the case, ordered the removal of encroachments from the said land immediately. The SDM was ordered by the court to remove the encroachment within a month. But, even after the lapse of three months, the revenue department failed to vacate the land from encroachers. The police were finding themselves in a hapless situation. A staffer of the Ayodhya Nagar police station, on the condition of anonymity, said, "We feel ashamed making rounds of the tahsildar's (revenue official) office. The tahsildar was not taking any interest in removing the encroachments. The Patwari avoided meeting us (policemen) whenever we visited their office."