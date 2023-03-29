Indore: A major fire broke out at a three-star Papaya Tree hotel in Indore's Rau area on Wednesday morning. The fire started on the top floor of the 7-storey hotel, causing chaos among the guests. The fire alarm was not working at the time of the incident, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. Eight people sustained severe burn injuries and they have been rushed to the hospital.

According to sources, 40-50 people were trapped inside the building once the fire broke out. People started running in a bid to save their lives. People were seen coming down from the 5th floor of the building with the help of bedsheets. Later, they were rescued with the help of cranes. The fire department team reached the spot soon after receiving the information. Initially, they had to face some problems due to the shortage of water. The firemen rescued the people trapped in the hotel first and then brought the fire under control.

It has been reported that most of the residents staying at the hotel had come to see the convocation ceremony of IIM and to visit Mahakaleshwar-Omkareshwar. Two of the injured have been identified as Deshmukh, a resident of Pune, and Raghav Mandal Puria, a resident of Hyderabad. Colonel Ravi, his wife, and their two children were also injured in the fire incident. They have been referred to Military Hospital at Mhow for emergency treatment. The rest have been referred to another MY Hospital in Indore.

According to sources, the roof of the hotel was covered with an iron shed owing to which the smoke could not come out. However, the cause of the fire is still not known. The police have launched a probe into the incident.

The Fire department superintendent, SK Nigwal said many instances of negligence have been reported at the hotel, the chief among them being the dysfunctional fire alarm system. He also added that action will be taken against the hotel manager in the next few days. Moreover, the fire control equipment on different floors was of different types and not suitable for use. The police as well as the Fire Department who reached the spot brought the fire under control preventing large-scale losses.