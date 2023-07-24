MP FETCHING WATER FROM TEMPLE TUBEWELL GUJJAR COMMUNITY PEOPLE BEAT UP TWO DALIT YOUTHS

Drawing water from a temple tubewell proved costly for two Dalit youths

Gwalior: Days after the Sidhi urination row, another incident of Dalit atrocity has surfaced at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Two youths belonging to the Dalit community were beaten up by the Gujjar community people over using a handpump on the temple premises. The victims were filling water in a bucket from the handpump. The FIR and counter FIRs have been registered by both communities at the Pichor police station of the district.

On the other hand, strongmen belonging to the Gujjar community alleged that they were drunk and using the handpump on the temple premises. Both of them created a ruckus on the temple premises. The shocking incident was reported at Badi Akbai village in the Pichor police station area of ​​the district. A video of the incident was uploaded on social media.

In the video, Hakim alias Vishal Jatav was seen dragged and abused by the strongmen of the village. Police registered a case against half a dozen people belonging to the Gurjar community under the relevant sections of the IPC, including the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No one was arrested by the police so far.

The police said the incident is under investigation. There is resentment among the Dalit community over the incident. People are on the boil. People belonging to the Dalit community were saying that there was no electricity in the Dalit Colony on Sunday night to draw water. Hence, they had gone to fetch water from the handpump located outside the temple.

The allegations that Dalit youths were drunk and created a ruckus on the temple premises were denied by the people. They said the allegations were false and misleading. Gwalior CSP Vijay Bhadoria said, "A case has been registered in this regard. Whosoever was responsible will be punished." The youth, who sustained injuries and the police, have procured the medical report. The accused have been identified as Luvbo Gurjar, Luv Kush Gurjar, Shyam Veer Gurjar, Rahul Gurjar, Neeraj Gurjar, Ankit Gurjar, police said.

