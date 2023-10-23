MP DEMONETISED NOTES WITH FACE VALUE OF RS 47 LAKH SEIZED IN GWALIOR COPS INFORM IT DEPT AS PART OF PROBE

Gwalior: Demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes with a face value of Rs 47 lakh were seized on Monday in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, leading to one person being nabbed, a police official said.

Acting on a tip off, a man on a motorcycle was stopped on Morena road in the morning, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said. "He tried to flee but we managed to catch him. A search of his bag revealed demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes with a face value of Rs 47 lakh," he said.