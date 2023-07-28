MP COURT SENTENCES MAN TO 110 YEARS FOR DUPING PEOPLE WITH FAKE APPOINTMENT LETTERS OF HC

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has awarded 110 years of imprisonment to a man who duped 15 innocent people of lakhs on the pretext of arranging jobs in the high court.

Additional Sessions Judge Abhishek Saxena, in his judgement convicted Purushottam Pasi, resident of Bilhari area in Jabalpur of cheating and dishonesty. Pasi was accused of forging appointment letters of the high court. The court mentioned that since the accused committed the crime with different persons he will have to undergo all the imprisonment sentences separately.

To begin with, the man has been sentenced to five years imprisonment under section 420 in 15 cases each taking the total number of imprisonment to 75 years. Then, he was also been sentenced for three years under sections 467 and 471 that comes to an imprisonment of 30 years. Finally, the court has ordered one-year imprisonment under section 468 that will have to be served for five years. The total punishment thus extends to 110 years.

Pasi allegedly took Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000 from 15 people on the pretext of giving them jobs in the high court. He along with his associate forged appointment letters and gave those to the job applicants. The matter came to light after a victim reached the court with his fake appointment letter.

When the high court stated that it had not offered any such appointment letter, the victims lodged a complaint at Jabalpur police station following which, Pasi was arrested.

The matter came to the sessions court. During hearing, it was told that Pasi even possessed a fake seal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The court found the accused guilty and ordered him imprisonment for a total of 110 years.