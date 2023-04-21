MP COUPLE THEIR TEENAGE DAUGHTER END LIVES BY JUMPING BEFORE RUNNING TRAIN

Tikamgarh MP A couple and their teenage daughter allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday police said The incident occurred near Khargapur railway station around 35 km from the district headquarters this morning and the police suspect that the victims ended their lives due to financial problems It appears that the trio residents of Tikamgarh committed suicide as a result of financial distress However investigation into the incident will bring to light the exact reason behind their suicide Khargapur police station subinspector Nitesh Jain told PTI The deceased were identified as Laxman 35 Rajni 32 and their 13yearold daughter he said The family owned a small farmland which was apparently not sufficient for them to earn a livingBut the police are probing the incident from all angles Jain said The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for postmortem he added PTI