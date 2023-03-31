Indore: The Madhya Pradesh Congress has targeted the Shivraj Singh Chauhan led BJP government of “negligence” over the step well collapse at a temple in Indore on Thursday in which at least 35 people people died while many others were injured. The mishap took place on Ramnavmi day at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple.

A slab laid over a stepwell collapsed leading to the death of several devotees who gathered there for a 'havan' program on Ram Navami day. As per officials, at least 35 bodies have been recovered from underneath the debris while the rescue operation is still going on. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh while expressing condolence over the incident demanded a thorough investigation over the cause of the slab collapse.

Also read: 35 bodies recovered so far as slab atop well collapses during Ram Navami havan

Singh questioned the authorities over who gave the permission to put a slab on the well if it was deemed unsafe. Congress MLA Arif Masood also questioned the ruling BJP government in the state for the slab collapse. Masood questioned how the government went ahead with such a large congregation of devotees without taking their safety into consideration.

Meanwhile the locals in Indore accused former BJP councilor Sevaram Galani of “illegal” construction at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple. Residents of Patel and Sneh Nagar said they have complained to the authorities several times about the illegal construction on Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple, but to no avail.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased while announcing Rs 50,000 to the injured besides Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia from the PM Modi. Both PM Modi and CM Shivraj both expressed deep sorrow over the deaths in the accident. The CM Shivraj has ordered an inquiry into the incident.