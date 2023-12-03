Bhopal: The Congress' Arif Masood and Atif Arif Aqueel won the Assembly polls from Bhopal Central and Bhopal North, respectively, in Madhya Pradesh.

Another Muslim leader from the Congress, Nafees Mansha, who had contested from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen after being denied a ticket by the grand old party, however, lost from Burhanpur.

Masood defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's Dhruv Narayan Sing by a margin of 15891 votes from Bhopal Central, while Aqueel won against the ruling party's Alok Sharma by 26,987 votes from Bhopal North.