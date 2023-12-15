MP CM MOHAN YADAV ORDERS BULLDOZER DEMOLITION OF HOUSE OF MAN ACCUSED OF ATTACKING BJP LEADER

Bhopal: Newly inducted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who assumed office on Wednesday, continued with his bulldozer action just like his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh.

On Thursday, barely a day after he was sworn in, the houses of three persons, who allegedly attacked a Bhopal-based BJP worker, were bulldozed in the first such bulldozer action under the new dispensation.

On December 5 (two days after the results of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election were announced), a BJP worker Devendra Singh Thakur was attacked by a group of persons associated with Congress MLA Arif Masood.

Thakur was attacked with a sword, due to which, he suffered deep cuts to his hand while shielding himself. Following the incident, several BJP leaders, including former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh BJP president V.D. Sharma visited the hospital and assured the accused would face tough action. Five accused namely -- Farukh, Aslam, Shahrukh, Bilal and Sameer were arrested and booked under several charges of IPC, including attempt to murder.

They were also booked under the National Security Act (NSA).On Thursday, the houses of the three accused were bulldozed in the presence of heavy police personnel and administrative officers in Bhopal. This marks the first use of a bulldozer since Mohan Yadav assumed the role of Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh.

Before this, during the Shivraj government, bulldozers were used on the houses of several accused who had violated law and order. Since assuming office, the new CM has been making decisions one after another, and it's worth mentioning that the people of the state have witnessed the proactive and assertive actions of the new CM.

Yadav also announced his decision to regulate meat sales in the open and put curbs on loudspeakers in religious places. He announced a 'PM Excellence College' in every district, legal action for cancellation of bail of 'habitual criminals', mandatory uploading of certificates and mark sheets on DigiLocker, and a hike in tendu patta payout to Rs 4,000. The biggest buzz was over CM Mohan Yadav’s noise-cancellation order. Sound amplifiers (loudspeakers/DJs) can be used only within prescribed standards, and flying squads will be formed in all the districts to check this.