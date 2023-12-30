Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister Dr. Mohan Yadav on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence and invited him for the the cyber tehsil system inauguration in Bhopal on January 1, 2024.

The CM also told Shah that the government is determined to fulfil the guarantees of Resolution 23 given by the Prime Minister to the state people. In this sequence, a decision has been taken to implement the cyber tehsil concept over the state from January 1 and the name transfer will be done within 15 days.

Meanwhile, Yadav informed that the use of modern technology under the Cyber tehsil system will be done in favour of the buyer within 15 days of the registry in a transparent manner without any application and the Khasra-Naksha can also be improved immediately.

In the first phase, this process is being implemented only in such undisputed cases where the sale is of entire measles. After this, it will be implemented in all types of undisputed transfer and division cases.

With the transfer of name through the online, paperless and faceless process through Cyber Tehsil, the governance will move in the direction of 'Good Governance to Suraj'.

However, Union Home Minister will come to Bhopal to inaugurate the cyber tehsil system. It was started by Datia and Sehore. Cyber tehsil was started on 27 May 2022 as a pilot project in two districts of Datia and Sehore in Madhya Pradesh.