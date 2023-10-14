MP CM FRUSTRATED SENSING DEFEAT OF BJP IN ASSEMBLY POLLS CONGRESS

Bhopal: The Congress on Saturday slammed Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after he targeted party leaders Kamal Nath and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over poll promises. Speaking to reporters here, Congress spokesman Charan Singh Sapra termed the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh a "sinking ship".

He said the Congress would win more than 145 seats out of 230 in the November 17 assembly elections in the central state. Even PM Modi cannot salvage the sinking ship of the BJP in the state," Sapra said. He alleged Chouhan has become frustrated sensing the imminent defeat of the BJP and is issuing "foolish" statements forgetting the "political standards".

"Chouhan has spoken against the Gandhis forgetting that the family has made sacrifices and is ready for it for the country's sake," the AICC spokesman said. A day earlier, Chouhan alleged that Kamal Nath was cheating the Gandhi family by forcing them to make false announcements over the party's promises of free education and cash incentives to students.

Priyanka had hit back, saying while the Congress was talking about education and children, those who diverted people's attention, seemed to understand something else. The worshippers of Nathuram Godse only pour the scorn on (Mahatma) Gandhi and Gandhians. The country won't forget that Godse had assassinated Gandhiji, Sapra added.