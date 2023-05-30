Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A centuries-old Banyan tree in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district is a witness to history and an example of communal harmony that has existed around it for decades.

The single banyan tree and its offshoots in Badchicholi village of Chhindwara are spread over five acres. The legend in the area is that when Mughal armies used to go to war, they used to rest under this tree and that thousands of their horses would be tied under the massive tree for shelter.

The tree is close to Baba Farid's dargah and temples of Hindu deities Hanuman, Shiva and Ganesha making the place a symbol of communal harmony. Every year, people from all faiths converge at both the dargah and the temples at the same time. They offer prayers at this holy site and rest under the banyan tree, a soul-stirring spiritual sojourn for them.

The name of this town, located on the national highway between Bhopal and Nagpur, was originally Chicholi. However, due to the large number of banyan trees, its name was changed to Badchicholi. Banyan (botanically known as Ficus benghalensis) is native to India. These trees are revered in Hinduism and are considered a symbol of immortality because of their ability to exist for centuries.

Dr Vikas Sharma, Assistant Professor of Chaurai Government College, said that the banyan tree in Badchicholi is a small ecosystem in itself. "It is a place of food and shelter for thousands of insects, thus a great place for food and habitat of animals and birds. It is also believed that other birds including the Indian myna parrot and crow satisfy their hunger with its delicious fruits," he said.

