Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a major ignominy to the saffron party, Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA from Pichor, Pritam Lodhi, was arrested on charges of creating a ruckus in the Old Cantonment area of the city.

Last night, police registered a case of attempt to murder against Dinesh and arrested him. In fact, on December 31, Dinesh rammed his Scorpio into an Activa scooter parked outside the house of his relative Ravindra Yadav in Jalalpur village of Gwalior. Both Ravindra and his nephew had a close shave.

The CCTV footage of the act following a complaint prompted cops to register a case and nab the accused.

Incidentally, Dinesh is no saint either. He has a criminal background which raises questions whether personal enmity triggered the assault. The cops without leaving anything to chances immediately registered a case against Dinesh.

As per reports, Dinesh has close proximity to gangsters. He was also very close late gangster Bhagwandas Kamariya infamous for his notoriety. Kamariya was shot dead outside his house about a decade ago.