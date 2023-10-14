Indore: Election fever is catching up in five states. Generally, it is customary for political parties to announce slogans to impress the voters in the respective states. However, a shopkeepers' association in Indore of Madhya Pradesh has come forward with a unique offer to enhance the polling percentage in Indore. It has announced that free poha and jalebi will be provided to the voters, who vote early in the upcoming Assembly elections. There is a reason behind this freebie!

Elections to 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 in a single phase. There will be tough competition between Congress and the BJP. In this backdrop, the owners of shops located on the premises of '56 Dukan', a food hub of Indore, announced an innovative offer. Free poha and jalebi will be given to those who vote first and show ink on their finger, he said. This offer is valid till 9 am on polling day.

Gunjan Sharma, President of the 56 Dukan Traders Association, said that this offer was announced to increase the voting percentage. He said that this effort is to keep Indore, which is leading in the country in terms of cleanliness, at the top position in terms of voting percentage also.