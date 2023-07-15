Bhopal: Faced with anti-incumbency factor, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has appointed Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the coordinator of the Election Management Committee ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Tomar is said to have a strong hold over the MP BJP state organization. Tomar is also considered to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources said that the BJP top brass wants to take full advantage of it in the interest of the party. Tomar's elevation as the election manager has repaid the party in the election prospects with the BJP getting an absolute majority in the 2008 and 2013 MP assembly elections. After Tomar's appointment as the Coordinator of the Election Management Committee ahead of 2023 assembly elections, the BJP is hoping the veteran leader to repeat his past performances this year.

In such a situation, by appointing Narendra Singh Tomar as the convenor of the election campaign committee, the central leadership of the party has once again entrusted him with a big responsibility. Pertinently, the BJP top brass is planning to hold a massive outreach programme under the Vijay Sankalp Yatra to connect to woo the voters ahead of the year-end state elections.

Unlike past practice of the party when it used to rely on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan used to be the face of the party during the elections, the party is likely to project multiple leaders as the faces of the public outreach programme. In the 2018 elections, the BJP election campaign was centred around Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. However, Chouhan did not help the party much in the election prospects.