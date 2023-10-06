Jabalpur: With chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's name not featuring in BJP's three candidate lists, questions are being raised in both the BJP and Congress on whether he is being sidelined in Madhya Pradesh.

While sharing dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme in Jabalpur yesterday, Chouhan was seen repeatedly asking the audience as to how has he been as a chief minister. His question was aimed at not only reaffirming that he has managed to perform well but also to get the prime minister's notice to his work. His speech has raised questions as to whether he was trying to prove his capacity before the prime minister or trying to say that it was time for him to leave but he had performed well.

Addressing the public meeting, Chouhan asked, "How was I as a chief minister? Did we run a good government or a bad government?" An emotional Chouhan even urged the public to respond in affirmation by raising their hands.

His statement comes amid ongoing speculations of Chouhan being replaced from the chief minister's post if BJP retains power in the state. BJP has not declared its chief ministerial candidate but MPs who have been given tickets are pinning their hopes of getting the reigns of the state.

Party leader Prahlad Patel said that there is no dearth of resources in the state. "If there is a good team, further development of Madhya Pradesh is possible," he said. Kailash Vijayvargiya has also indicated that he may get some big responsibility. Also discussions are being held on having a tribal CM.

In Gwalior there are two contenders for the CM's post namely Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Possibilities are there that Modi and Amit Shah may select some other candidate for the coveted post.