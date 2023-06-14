Satna Madhya Pradesh A shocking case has surfaced in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh Where Hirabai Kushwaha 30yearold wife of Govind Kushwaha age 62 years a resident of Atarvedia Khurd village under the Uchehra block of the district gave birth to 3 children on Tuesday morning In fact the old man s wife Hirabai had labor pain on Monday night and she was hurriedly brought to the district hospitalThe doctor admitted her to the maternity ward and on Tuesday morning Hirabai gave birth to all three children together by Caesarian operation This brought happiness to the face of the elderly father The elderly husband was filled with joy after hearing about the birth of 3 children although the condition of all three children is criticalBecause of which he has been admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital and all three children are being treated Elder Govind Kushwaha says that he has done two marriages the name of the first wife is Kasturi Bai age 60 years He had a son from his first wife who died in an accident at the age of 18The first wife got her husband married for the second time After the accidental death of their son the first wife Kasturi Bai got her husband married to Hirabai Kushwaha After about 6 years Hirabai has given birth to 3 children on Tuesday morning Govind is praying to God for the health and wellbeing of all three childrenThe condition of the three children is critical Dr Amar Singh the administrator of the district hospital the children are being treated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit NICU The woman has given birth in 34 weeks whereas normal delivery is in 35 weeks This is why the babies are weak and are being treated in NICU