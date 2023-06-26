Vidisha: Nearly 40 people have been declared dead in a gram panchayat under Kurwai assembly in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

On June 10, five persons of Gram Panchayat Khajuria Jagir were declared dead in the SPR (Samagra Population Register) portal. The matter came to light after it was brought to the notice of panchayat head Varsha Rajput on June 18. It was then revealed that a total of 40 people have been declared dead.

As soon as the information spread, tension ensued in the area. The panchayat head informed the District CEO and station in-charge that an unauthorised entry has been recorded on the SPR portal of the Gram Panchayat Khajuria Jagir by some unknown person for the last few days. She complained that several data stored in the portal had been tampered with and many residents have been declared dead.

She alleged that an attempt was being made to tarnish her image by such an act. "All information of the SPR portal is with the panchayat secretary and I do not have any access to intervene here," said Rajput, who is currently the mandal president of Mahila Morcha. She alleged her political opponents of tampering with the data out of malice.

Umashankar Bhargava, collector of Vidisha said that as per the preliminary information there is some dispute regarding the recently held panchayat elections. "We will engage the cyber cell to probe into the matter and get it fixed as soon as possible," Bhargava said.

According to sources if anyone is declared dead on official records then the person has to submit documents to substantiate that he/she is alive. The entire process is cumbersome and at times it takes a long time to rectify the mistake in the official record, sources added.