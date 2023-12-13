Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Mohan Yadav has been sworn-in as the CM and he has been administered the oath of secrecy by Governor Mangubhai C Patel, at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states among others.

The state will also have two deputy chief ministers - Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.

Before arriving for the oath taking ceremony, Yadav visited a temple in Bhopal and visited the state BJP office, where he paid his respects to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the saffron party's founding ideologue.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the swearing-in ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an alliance partner of the BJP, were also present.

A large number of Bharatiya Janata Party workers, especially from Yadav's hometown Ujjain, were present at the event.

Among others, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen waving at the crowd. Chouhan, who was credited with the party's victory, did not get the mantle to lead the state in what could have been a record fifth term in the hustings.