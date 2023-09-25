Bhopal: Addressing the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' to lap up mass support for the BJP ahead of assembly polls due this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a no-holds-barred attack on Congress blaming the rival party for spreading the 'virus of negativity' across the country.

"Tell me what did Congress do for you. The party ensured you people remained stuck in underdevelopment, mired in poverty and youth in frustration due to lack of livelihood. Congress is bankrupt and rusted iron. Some urban Naxals are running the party now. In contrast, the BJP government wholeheartedly worked to uplift the living standard of people," PM Modi said.

He further said Congress promised to eradicate poverty 50 years ago but it failed miserably. "Will you want to make Madhya Pradesh a sick state again as it was in the Congress era? Do want to see your state being looted by the corrupt party again?" he said.

He made a strong pitch for Madhya Pradesh's development which he said is prioritised by the BJP government. "If BJP is in power and Modi is at the helm, your development is ensured. take my word," he added.

The Prime Minister also attacked India alliance led by Congress and added that the party wanted to oppose the Women's Reservation tion Bill in the parliament but it had no option in the face of overwhelming support for thwe legislation.

"Why Congress did not pass Women's Reservation Bill when it was in power. It wants to lead the arrogant alliance to lead other alliance partners astray. The party's frustration is apparent and now they will confuse people and misled youths and women. Congress is that party which did not want to see Droupadi Murmu from being the President of the country.

Earlier, he arrived in Bhopal on Monday to address the rally to mark the culmination of road shows ahead of assembly polls due this year.

Held at Jamboree Maidan, the rally was attended by about 10 lakh workers. Upadhyay.

The BJP has been taking out the yatras, a mass-contact programme, from five different places in Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls are due this year-end. Prime According to a senior BJP member, about 10 lakh workers are expected to participate in the mega congregation. Earlier on September 15, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for several projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crore in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, including a Petrochemical Complex and ten new industrial projects across the state.

The ten projects for which he laid the foundation stone include the ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in the Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam and six new industrial areas across the state.