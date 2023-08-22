Indore: In an era of digital and animation technology, Indian children can also fulfil their dreams by adopting new techniques and technology.

These days, digital animation cartoons and TV are being used in government schools in Madhya Pradesh in an entertaining way. This is a unique initiative of an NGO named Mission Muskaan Dreams', through which a meaningful initiative is being taken to improve the future of children by teaching NCERT books through entertaining and animated cartoons on TV in government schools.

Abhishek Dubey, 31, born in a farmer's family in Gwalior, launched the campaign. One of his friends had studied in a shelter home which is how Abhishek realised why students belonging to poor families are deprived of a good education. In 2013, during his college days, while studying computer engineering, Abhishek decided to do something for the children deprived of advanced education.

In the meantime, he studied in shelter homes during his weekends. He also started teaching poor children. After that, he formed a group of 200 volunteers, who got inspired by Abhishek's campaign and joined him. His father did not agree, but seeing Abhishek's intentions to improve the future of needy children, his family finally had to agree with him. After this, in 2017, Abhishek launched his own project 'Muskaan Dreams' which brought smiles on the faces of children through digital technology-based studies.

After forming the NGO, he started his work by introducing digital education-based teaching in class at a government school with 79 girls. A year-long work was done to change the traditional way of studying in school to adopt the digital teaching method. Soon the number of girls reached 129. After this, Abhishek realised that what he was doing was right and effective in the direction of digital education.

Gradually, Abhishek's team started working on the methods of education in each school for two to three years. The project is going strong after getting engaged with 1,000 government schools in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Along with this campaign, Abhishek Dubey has also started a campaign to convert the traditional education classes of 1,000 government schools in these states into digital hubs using computer technology with fun methods of learning.

Other organisations also helped Muskaan Dreams to reduce its dependence on schools by taking the help of other organisations which include private entities like Pernod Ricard India Foundation, LTI Mindtree, Yash Technologies and Acuity Knowledge Partners which are providing resources, expertise and funding to the Muskaan initiative for two years.

Abhishek said, "According to an annual survey being conducted to understand children's experience in digital classrooms, 95.2 per cent of children prefer digital learning compared to earlier. They want to enjoy the experience of online fun learning. The expenses for this initiative are managed through funds from CSR activities and corporate support from partners such as Amazon India, LinkedIn, ONGC and Hindustan Zinc."

