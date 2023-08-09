MISSING BJP LEADER SANA KHAN MY DIDI WAS KILLED AND HER BODY THROWN IN HIRAN OR NARMADA DAM SAYS BROTHER MOHSIN KHAN

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The brother of Sana Khan, general secretary of the BJP Minority Cell from West Nagpur, arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to find out the whereabouts of his sister, who was reportedly missing since August 2. However, the Jabalpur police are tightlipped over the missing of Sana. But, brother Mohsin Khan while speaking to ETV Bharat said that prima facie it appears that his sister was murdered by Amit alias Pappu Sahu and her body was thrown in a river. "It was not known to our family that my sister was married to Amit Sahu. When I came to Jabalpur, it was known that my sister married Amit Sahu."

Elaborating on the chain of events, Mohsin said, "My sister left for Jabalpur from Nagpur on August 1 and at around 1 o'clock in the night she called up and told us (my elder brother) that she arrived at Rajula area in Jabalpur to meet Amit Sahu. She also told my elder brother that she was feeling unsafe because she had an altercation with Amit Sahu. But, when my elder brother called up on her phone, it was found to be switched off. So, we were assuming the phone might have discharged or she forgot to recharge the phone. My mother then called up Amit Sahu and asked the whereabouts of my sister."

Also read: BJP leader from Nagpur missing since Aug 1

"My mother then asked Amit Sahu why she was unable to talk to her daughter. She asked Amit where her was daughter. Amit said to my mother that he had a heated verbal spat with her as well as a physical assault between them and thereafter she (Sana) left the place. After that Amit disconnected the phone. When my mother tried to call up Amit again, his phone was found switched off."

Sensing some foul play, we tried to call on Amit and Sana's phone numbers but they were either found not reachable or switched off. So, after the registration of an FIR at the local police station, we left for Jabalpur to trace the whereabouts of Sana.

"We then lodged a complaint at Jabalpur police station. There was no headway in the investigation. The police picked up some people, who were working in Amit's dhaba for questioning. The police were saying that some unusual activity had taken place at the crime spot. It appears that the accused after killing my sister threw her body in the River Hiran or Narmada Dam."

Shedding light on the relationship between Sara Khan and Amit Sahu, Moshin Khan, "Amit Sahu married my didi (elder sister) about three-four months ago by producing fake documents. Amit Sahu also produced fake witnesses for this marriage."