Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mob of 200 people vandalised a church in Madhya Pradesh's Indore suspecting conversion on Thursday. The incident took place on Khan Colony Main Road of Mhow city. According to sources, the miscreants entered the church and vandalised it. Sources said that the people present in the church informed that they reached there for a wedding, however, there was no bride or groom inside the church. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Rural SP Hitika Vasal said, "We received the information that a mob vandalised the church suspecting the religious conversion at Khan Colony. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. The investigation is underway". He further stated that legal action will be taken against those who were involved in violence as per the law.

Earlier, two men were arrested for allegedly luring people to convert to another religion in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The arrested allegedly targeted people of weaker sections by luring them with money. A case under the Indian Penal Code and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act was registered against the accused. The two arrested accused were identified as Rajat Kumar Shah, a resident of Delhi, and Abhijeet Mesih, a resident of Chakeri town. The arrests were made after a ruckus by the workers of the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal over the alleged religious conversions.