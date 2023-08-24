Gwalior: In yet another incident of attack on a moving train, unknown miscreants pelted stones at the Shatabdi Express on way from Delhi to Rani Kamlapati station on Wednesday, officials said. It is learnt that the incident took place at Sitholi Sandalpur area near Gwalior. No passenger was reported to be injured in the incident, but the glass windowpane of the train was damaged in the incident as per officials.

According to the officials, the Shatabdi Express left for Rani Kamlapati from New Delhi and came under stone pelting by unidentified miscreants between Sandalpur and Sitholi. In the stone pelting incident, the glass windowpane of the C9 coach beside seat numbers 28 and 29 of the train was completely damaged, an official said.

Railway Jhansi Division's PRO Manoj Kumar Singh said that no one has been hurt in this incident. Soon after the incident, Railway department officials and RPF police swung into action and launched an investigation into the incident. This is not the first such incident of stone pelting on high speed trains. Shatabdi Express train in particular has been consistently targeted by the stone pelters in recent months.

Last month only, miscreants pelted stones on the Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express in Punjab's Ludhiana prompting the Rapid Action Force to register a case. In May last year, the Shatabdi Express was again targeted by miscreants, who threw stones on the Shatabdi Express (12005) on way from Delhi to Chandigarh near Dappar area of the city.

A few days ago, a few minor boys planning to pelt stones on the trains were caught near Gwalior railway station.