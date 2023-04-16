Bhopal The DNA report of selfstyled saint Vairagyanan Giri alias Mirchi Baba who is in jail for the last eight months for allegedly raping a woman has come negative The report will now be submitted to the courtThe victim who was from Raisen district said she had gone to Mirchi Baba to seek solution for not being able to conceive a child in four years of her marriage She complained that Mirchi Baba gave her an intoxicant and allegedly raped her after she fell unconscious Also she complained that the accused had threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident Based on her complaint an FIR was lodged at Mahila police station in August 2022 and the accused was arrested under Sections 376 506 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code Following which Mirchi Baba was lodged in Bhopal s Central Jail for the last right months Mirchi Baba s DNA sample was taken at Jaiprakash Hospital in Bhopal two months back Krishna Dhausela Mirchi Baba s lawyer said since the DNA report was negative they would now approach the Supreme Court The report gives him a clean chit in the case so we are hopeful that the court will grant him bail Dhausela said Earlier Mirchi Baba had said he had been falsely implicated in the case for critcising BJP s policies Also Read Mirchi Baba arrested for allegedly raping devotee in BhopalMirchi Baba shot to fame in 2019 Lok Sabha elections for performing Yajna Havan a ritual to please the Gods where he used five quintals of red chilies for the victory of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh He enjoyed the status of minister of state MoS in the Kamal Nathled government in 2018