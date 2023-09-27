MINOR GIRL FOUND UNCONSCIOUS SOAKED IN BLOOD AFTER BEING RAPED IN UJJAIN

Ujjain: A 12-year-old girl was found unconscious, semi-nude and bleeding from her wounds after being raped on Badnagar Road in Mahakal police station area of Ujjain on Monday.

She was taken to Charak Hospital by cops, who rescued her while she somehow reached Badnagar Road before suddenly falling unconscious near Dandi Ashram. Seeing her deteriorating condition, she was referred to Indore.

Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma said, "From the girl's words, we are guessing that she is probably a resident of Prayagraj (UP). SIT has been formed for investigation. It is not known where the incident took place because the girl is unable to say anything. At present, a case has been registered against unknown accused and investigation is on."

When doctors examined her in Indore, it was found that the girl was suffering from diabetes. They also confirmed that her private parts were damaged after she was raped. Due to excessive bleeding, her condition fast deteriorated. The police personnel tried to save the girl by donating their blood.