Sehore Madhya Pradesh An 11yearold girl died of suffocation when a dupatta tied to a guava tree tightened around her neck in Madhya Pradesh s Sehore on Sunday The incident took place when the minor girl was playing with her friends outside her house in Mana area in Budhni Police said the girl Harshita daughter of Deepak Sahu was playing with the dupatta tied to the guava tree outside her house this afternoon While playing the dupatta got tangled around her neck and it tightened She started to suffocate and her throat got choked police said The family informed the police and the latter reached the spot After which police took the body into custody and sent it for post mortem A case of unnatural death has been registered police said Vikas Singh Budhni police station incharge said it appears that the girl died due to suffocation Investigations are on Singh saidAlso Read Minor girl among 5 dead 3 injured as truck rams car bike in Chhattisgarh s BalodThe incident came a week after a minor boy died after getting strangled by his mother s dupatta in Assam s Golaghat district It was learnt that the boy s neck was strangled by the dupatta while he was playing in the house He was taken to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead Earlier a nineyearold girl died after she got strangled by a dupatta tied to a window grille in her home in Bilekahali in Bengaluru She studied in class 3 and was playing with the dupatta after lunch The dupatta had choked her as a result of which she could not call for help The family took her to a hospital but doctors said that she had died