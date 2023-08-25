MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE LEADS 16 YEAR OLD DEATH FAMILY CREATES RUCKUS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old died after alleged medical negligence and administering the wrong injection to the child in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday. The incident took place in Maharaja Yeshwant Rao (MY) Hospital in Indore. The deceased has been identified as Prem, a resident of Pardeshipura area.

According to official sources, Prem was admitted to the MY Hospital for the treatment of ear fungus. During the treatment, a female doctor present in the hospital administered an injection to Prem. Soon after, the condition of Prem deteriorated and he died while undergoing treatment. The family members of the deceased then created a ruckus and demanded an investigation into the death.

Balai community State president Manoj Parmar reached the MY Hospital in Indore and with the family members of the deceased started the preparation for cremation at the MY Hospital premises. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and not only pacified the kin of the deceased, but also assured them that they would investigate the incident and take strict action against the accused.

As the family members tried to cremate the body on the hospital premises, the police instructed them to take the body after post-mortem and cremate it at a crematorium. Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased announced to stage a protest at Malwa Mill. Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Vijay Mishra said that a 16-year-old child died in the MY Hospital on Thursday. The family members claimed that the child died due to medical negligence, however, an investigation is underway. The family members tried to perform the last rites on the hospital premises, but they were instructed to conduct the cremation in the crematorium."