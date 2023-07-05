Bhopal: Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, an official said.

Talking to PTI, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra termed the man's act as heinous, condemnable and a shame on humanity. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also said the act was shameful and condemnable and demanded demolition of the property of the accused.

Asked about a similar demand by the Congress of "bulldozer action" against the accused, Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson, told PTI, Bulldozer action is not taken on the basis of Congress's demand...bulldozer runs only when there is an encroachment.

Earlier in the day, Mishra told reporters that the accused was arrested. Without taking any name, the minister said bulldozers will also run over encroachments. On Tuesday, an official from the MP Chief Minister's Office said a case was registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also initiated, he added. The police registered the case after a video showing the man urinating on the youth went viral. The accused was arrested at around 2 am on Wednesday on the basis of leads. He is being questioned, Additional Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patle said.

"We were searching for him and cops from different police stations around his village were on alert," the official said. The chief minister in a tweet on Tuesday evening said, "A viral video from Sidhi district has come to my notice...I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take the strictest action and also invoke the National Security Act."

Asked why the police did not act in the matter earlier when the video of the incident went viral, Narottam Mishra said all this is a matter of probe. The Congress had claimed the accused was linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but the ruling party denied the allegation.

Mayawati in a tweet on Wednesday said, The incident of a local dabang leader urinating on a tribal/Dalit youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district is very shameful and extremely condemnable." "It is also said that the government woke up after a video of the incident went viral, which shows their involvement," she claimed.

The BSP supremo said the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh should take strict action against the accused. "Not only invoke the NSA, but confiscate/demolish the accused's property," she demanded in another tweet while asking the BJP government to act, instead of denying that the accused belonged to the ruling party. Such incidents bring shame to everyone, she added.

Also read: 'I want safety for my family members:' Tribal man's wife says a day after viral video evoked outrage