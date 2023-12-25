Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The sacred city of Ujjain witnessed an induction of devotees flocking to seek blessings at the revered Baba Mahakal Temple in the final week of the year. A surge in footfall was observed on Sunday, marking the pinnacle of the festive season.

Long queues stretched from the temple’s entrance, extending deep into its inner sanctum as devotees thronged to pay homage to Lord Mahakal and seek blessings for the upcoming new year. Amidst the backdrop of a three-day holiday stretching from Saturday to Monday, owning to celebrations, individuals from various states made a pilgrimage to the shrine.



The temple saw an astounding number of over 300,000 devotees seeking darshan from 6 am until noon on Sunday alone. The influx of pilgrims necessitated the Mahakal Management Committee to diligently orchestrate arrangements to accommodate the massive turnout, following a similar visitation of around 250,000 devotees on the preceding Saturday.

Anticipating an even larger congregation, temple officials project an overwhelming influx exceeding 1 million devotees to throng the Baba Mahakal Temple for the transition from December 31 to January 1.

Preparations are underway to cater to this tremendous surge in visitors during this significant period. The committee estimates that over 600,000 devotees sought darshan on January 1st, 2023, emphasizing the magnitude of the spiritual gathering.

To streamline the proceedings, online bookings for the daily Bhasmarti ritual at Baba Mahakal have been temporarily halted. This step aims to allow general devotees an opportunity to participate in the Chaleman Bhasmarti ritual, enhancing the inclusivity of the sacred observances.